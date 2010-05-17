The West Is Facing A Debt Crisis And It's Now Or Never For The American Empire

Historian Niall Ferguson spoke with the Big Think about where the world’s future is heading, with the end of the American Empire very much in the cards.



Ferguson feels there is still a chance for Western dominance of the next age, if the U.S. can seriously trim its budget deficit because it has a political advantage over China due to its pluralistic democracy.

Ferguson also spoke with the BBC late last week on how the same issues of fiscal constraint are now being faced by the UK’s new coalition government, saying he thinks the weak alliance will find it tough to push through difficult measures.

From the Big Think, where plenty more from Ferguson is also available:

