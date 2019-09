The extreme cold battering parts of North America has led to a partial freezing of Niagara Falls. With temperatures below freezing, the falls are having a repeat from about eight weeks ago, when the “polar vortex” created a similar effect.

Here are some striking images from Mark Blinch at Reuters taken from the American side.

