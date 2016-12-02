Niagara Falls just got a £3 million upgrade with 1,400 LED lights

The famous tourist attraction now has a much-improved lighting system.

It cost around £3 million to install 1,400 LED lights. The Falls were previously lit using Xenon lighting technology.

The new lights are more energy efficient, and can reportedly shine 14 times more brightly than the previous ones, according to CBS News.

Produced by Joe Daunt

