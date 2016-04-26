The government will publicly shame you if you text and drive

The US government is publicly shaming drivers who brag about texting and driving on Twitter.

Yes, Big Brother is watching you from the account of the the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is using the hashtag #justdrive appended to burns like, “we promise [texting and driving] won’t be fun once you wreck.”

Ouch.

It’s all part of a campaign the NHTSA has dubbed “Distracted Driving Awareness Month” for the month of April, which has featured Twitter burns for the past three years. Though it seems weird for the feds to give you a social media shoutout, the message is serious: Reduce the number of distracted drivers on the road, which have been responsible for more than 3,000 accidental deaths.

“We’re doing everything short of sliding into the public’s Direct Messages to get [the] point across,” Bryan Thomas, a NHTSA representative, told Wired.

Here’s what you’ll see on the NHTSA Twitter account:

Not worth it, @ari_wilson. Stay off your phone and #justdrive

— NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) April 22, 2016

Except in real life, you actually have to control the car you’re riding in, @drunkcollegekid. Put down the phone and #justdrive.

— NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) April 22, 2016

No one’s good at it, @mbranigan23. Keep the phone down and #justdrive, please.

— NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) April 22, 2016

We promise it won’t be fun once you wreck, @GotNugs. Keep yourself and the squad safe – get off your phone and #justdrive.

— NHTSA (@NHTSAgov) April 25, 2016

