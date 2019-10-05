NHTSA is investigating a claim that a Tesla software update meant to prevent battery fires hurt the range of some Model S and Model X vehicles

Hollis Johnson A Tesla Model S sedan.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating a claim that Tesla should have recalled Model S sedans and Model X SUVs that were given a software update meant to prevent battery fires, the agency said on Tuesday.

The person who made the complaint to the agency also claimed that the update reduced the range of affected vehicles.

Tesla began rolling out the software update in May. The complainant said the electric-car maker should have told NHTSA about the issue it was meant to fix: the potential for a battery to catch fire without the vehicle being involved in a crash.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating a claim that Tesla should have recalled Model S sedans and Model X SUVs that were given a software update meant to prevent battery fires, the agency said on Tuesday.

The person who made the complaint to the agency also claimed that the update reduced the range of affected vehicles. Tesla began rolling out the software update in May. The complainant said the electric-car maker should have told NHTSA about the issue it was meant to fix: the potential for a battery to catch fire without the vehicle being involved in a crash.



Read more:

A wealth manager dings Tesla, says there’s ‘absolutely no reason’ to own the company’s shares right now



Tesla did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Tesla has faced concerns over vehicle fires, though the electric-car maker has suggested that media coverage of fires in Tesla vehicles has been misleading. CEO Elon Musk has said the company’s vehicles are less likely to catch fire than gas-powered ones, but data from the National Fire Protection Association suggest the opposite.

There have been at least 20 reported incidents in which a Tesla has caught fire since 2013. According to The Drive, at least eight Tesla vehicles appear to have caught fire without being involved in an accident.



See also:

Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22



Audi and NIO have issued recalls this year of electric vehicles related to the potential for battery fires.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at [email protected]. You can ask for more secure methods of communication, like Signal or ProtonMail, by email or Twitter direct-message.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.