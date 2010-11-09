NHL's Two Biggest Stars To Get HBO Documentary Treatment

Photo: Dan4th Nicholas

HBO will air a new instalment of their behind-the-scenes 24/7 series that trails the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins as they prepare for the Winter Classic, hockey’s annual outdoor New Year’s Day game.The four-episode series will air for three weeks leading up to the game, and one week after the game.



HBO Sports President Ross Greenburg has really been making the rounds lately. Last week he did a boxing interview with ESPN, this week Sports Media Watch sat down with Greenburg.

Greenburg also mentioned that for the first time, NFL teams are approaching HBO asking to be featured on their training camp series, Hard Knocks. Greenburg expects the success of this year’s Jets version to compel even more teams to lobby for HBO’s cameras.

Hockey players aren’t exactly known for their camera-friendly personalities, but hopefully some compelling storylines emerge. Maybe one team can give Chad Ochocinco a four-week contract – it’s not like his Bengals will be playing any meaningful games in December.

