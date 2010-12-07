NHL's Board Of Governors Discuss Team Sales, Salary Cap Hike

Could the Phoenix Coyotes finally get a new owner?

The potential sales of the Phoenix Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Buffalo Sabres are a hot topic at the NHL Board of Governors meeting, being held today and tomorrow in Palm Beach, Florida.Matt Hulszier, a prospective buyer of the Coyotes, already met with the board today and hopes to complete a deal by the end of the year.



An increase of the salary cap will also be discussed, and some reports suggest that it could be bumped another $2 million at the end of the season.

That means the league is doing well financially, but it’d be a tough pill to swallow for a team like the Chicago Blackhawks who were forced to jettison some of their stars to stay under this year’s salary cap.

