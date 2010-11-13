NHL Won't Get Rid Of The Shootout Because Fans Love It

Photo: Flickr/rubyswoon

In addition to revising the All-Star Game, NHL GMs have considered abolishing the shootout, SI reports. They’ll make a decision when they reconvene in March.Hockey purists love to complain about the shootout, as it decides games without necessitating most of the skills required for 60 minutes of regulation and 5 minutes of overtime.



But the NHL should keep the format for the benefit of the casual fan. No one’s turning off their TV or leaving the stadium once the game is in a shootout. Not even hardcore puckheads. Because illegitimate as it may be, it’s undeniably exciting.

(For evidence see video below.)



