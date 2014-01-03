15 Awesome Photos From The Red Wings-Maple Leafs Outdoor Game

Cork Gaines
NHL Winter ClassicGetty Images

The NHL’s Winter Classic on New Year’s Day has become the most anticipated hockey game every year outside of the Stanley Cup Finals and this year’s version did not disappoint.

This year’s Winter Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs was held at Michigan Stadium on the campus of the University Michigan. More than 105,000 fans showed up in the snow which is a record attendance for a hockey game.

The game, won by the Maple Leafs 3-2 in an overtime shootout, also produced some amazing photos. On the next few pages we’ll take a look at our favourite pictures.

More than 105,000 fans braved snowy conditions to pack The Big House.

Snow had to be shoveled off the ice before the game.

The fans came up with unique ways to stay warm including Iron Man masks.

The view from one end shows how tiny the rink is on a football field.

Jonathan Bernier wore a toque over his mask during the game.

Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock wore an amazing fedora.

Maple Leafs head coach Randy Carlyle went with a simple baseball cap as snow fell from above.

A view from the roof of Michigan Stadium.

The Michigan Stadium jumbotron loomed over the ice.

There were snowdrifts everywhere.

Jonathan Bernier scrambles for a save as snow flies all around him.

The players on the sideline looked like something you would see during a Green Bay Packers game in the 1960s.

The fans were covered in snow.

The game looked a lot like backyard pond hockey until you see thousands of fans in the background.

The game ended under the lights in overtime.

