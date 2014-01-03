15 Awesome Photos From The Red Wings-Maple Leafs Outdoor Game

The NHL’s Winter Classic on New Year’s Day has become the most anticipated hockey game every year outside of the Stanley Cup Finals and this year’s version did not disappoint.
This year’s Winter Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Leafs was held at Michigan Stadium on the campus of the University Michigan. More than 105,000 fans showed up in the snow which is a record attendance for a hockey game.
The game, won by the Maple Leafs 3-2 in an overtime shootout, also produced some amazing photos. On the next few pages we’ll take a look at our favourite pictures.
The players on the sideline looked like something you would see during a Green Bay Packers game in the 1960s.
