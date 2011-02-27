Trying To Get Into The NHL? Just Check Out The Western Conference Standings

Photo: Zimbio.com

If you’re anything like me, you really want to follow the NHL.I love the sport, and enjoy going to games. But when push comes to shove – and there are multiple NBA games on each night, top-25 college basketball games, and a constant stream of NBA and NFL news – hockey gets lost in the fray. Sure, I still keep tabs on my favourite team, but leaguewide details sometimes escape me.



Well, I found my motivation to pay close attention to the season’s final 20 games: the Western Conference standings.

Vancouver, Detroit, and San Jose appear to be playoff locks at the top. But after that, just seven points separate 4th place Phoenix from 12th place Columbus. Five playoff spots are up for grabs and any one of nine teams could potentially grab them.

So instead of following lockout news, meaningless spring training games, or the NBA’s four legitimate contenders, you’re probably best off seeing what happens during the NHL’s stretch run. And best of all, once a team gets into the postseason anything can happen. Want proof? Look no further than last year’s Philadelphia Flyers. They reached the Stanley Cup Finals despite only qualifying for the playoffs on the season’s last day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.