NHL Ticket Prices On The Rise This Season

Photo: Flickr/JDBPhotography

NHL ticket prices are on the way up this year, according to The Globe and Mail. Tickets league-wide have jumped 4.4% to an average of $54.25 per ticket.There are still a few teams struggling to draw fans, but for the most part, but eleven of the league’s 30 teams are currently selling 100% of their tickets or better (including standing room) and 19 are selling 90% or more.



It makes sense that a team like the Washington Capitals would bump ticket prices significantly — after all they have one of the biggest draws in sports with Alex Ovechkin.

But it’s a little puzzling that the hapless New York Islanders, the team that could only get Hofstra University to carry their games on the radio, raised their ticket prices by nearly 20%, the second-highest increase in the league.

