NHL Threatens To Kick New York Rangers Owners The Dolans Out of the League

Evidently the first rule of the NHL is much like the first rule of Fight Club: no one talks about the NHL.



ESPN: The NHL is threatening to kick the owners of the New York Rangers out of the league or force them to sell the team as punishment for accusing league officials of violating antitrust laws.

The NHL filed court papers Wednesday that included a draft letter from commissioner Gary Bettman proposing discipline against Madison Square Garden, L.P. that could lead to suspension or termination of its ownership of the Rangers. The Garden responded by accusing the NHL of using “bullying tactics.”

In its court filing, the NHL asked a judge to agree Madison Square Garden breached its contract by challenging league rules.]

Anyone want a hockey team?

