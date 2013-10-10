NHL Teenager Scores 4 Goals In One Game Including A Ridiculous Between-The-Legs Shot

Tomas Hertl, a 19-year-old rookie, scored four goals for the San Jose Sharks in their 9-2 win over the New York Rangers. But it was the fourth goal, a crossover between his legs, that has hockey fans buzzing.
Hertl, from the Czech Republic, now has six goals in just three career games and his 4-goal outburst occurred even though he was only on the ice for 11:12 in the game.
Here is the fourth goal (via @CJZERO)…
Here is video of all four goals…
