NHL Teenager Scores 4 Goals In One Game Including A Ridiculous Between-The-Legs Shot

Tomas Hertl, a 19-year-old rookie, scored four goals for the San Jose Sharks in their 9-2 win over the New York Rangers. But it was the fourth goal, a crossover between his legs, that has hockey fans buzzing.

Hertl, from the Czech Republic, now has six goals in just three career games and his 4-goal outburst occurred even though he was only on the ice for 11:12 in the game.

Here is the fourth goal (via @CJZERO)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Here is video of all four goals…

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.