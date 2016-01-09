Map shows the most popular NHL team in every state

The Red Wings, Blackhawks, Rangers, and Bruins may be part of the NHL’s Original 6, but it is the Colorado Avalanche that can lay claim to being the most popular team in the most states.

Vivid Seats, a site that specialises in the sale of tickets for live events, collected data on the sale of NHL tickets to see which teams are most popular in each state. Using the billing address on all orders, Vivid Seats was able to determine which team’s games produced the most sales in every state.

The Avalanche leads the way as the most popular team in seven states, followed by the Bruins and Predators, who are the most popular teams in five states each. Meanwhile, of Canada’s seven franchises, only the Vancouver Canucks can lay claim to any of the states south of the border, as the most popular team in Oregon and Washington.

Here is the full map:

