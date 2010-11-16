NHL Teams Handing Out Big Mid-Season Extensions

Photo: AP

The Philadelphia Flyers gave new contracts to two of their young stars this week.Claude Giroux signed for three-years, $11.25 million, while Jeff Carter was given an 11-year, $58 million deal on Sunday.



Carter’s deal is the first true long-term contract handed out by an NHL team since the Ilya Kovalchuk fiasco this summer. The details of the structure of Carter’s deal are sketchy, but evidently it was spread out evenly enough to satisfy the NHL.

In addition, David Backes signed a five-year, $22.5 million deal with the St. Louis Blues,

By re-signing Carter and Giroux, the Flyers have given themselves very little wiggle-room for next season when they’ll have under $2 million in free space under the salary cap.

The Giroux and Backes deals will also be huge benchmarks for teams and agents seeking to re-sign clients at the end of the season and they’ll also be referenced frequently in arbitration cases.

