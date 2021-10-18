The NHL suspended San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane over COVID-19 policy violations

Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks takes the ice for warmups against the Arizona Coyotes at SAP Center on May 8, 2021, in San Jose, California. Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL said it suspended San Jose Sharks player Evander Kane for 21 games over COVID-19 violations.

ESPN reported that Kane was being investigated for giving a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

Kane’s forfeited pay will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The National Hockey League has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games over COVID-19 policy violations, the agency announced on Monday.

The NHL said Kane would not be eligible to play before a November 30 game, and his forfeited pay will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The NHL did not specify what violations Kane committed, but ESPN reported that unnamed sources familiar with the situation said Kane was being investigated earlier this month over the allegation that he submitted a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

The NHL does not have a vaccine mandate for the season but strongly encouraged players to get vaccinated. Unvaccinated players have greater restrictions on what they can and can’t do.

Kane apologized in a statement released by the NHL Players Association.

“I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future,” he said. “When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

The NHL also said in the statement that its investigation of allegations of domestic abuse made by his estranged wife, Deanna “could not be substantiated.”