A Hockey Fan Who Threw A Banana At A Black Player Says He Had No Idea It Would Be Racist

Photo: YouTube

Last week, a Red Wings fan in Ontario threw a banana peel at Flyers player Wayne Simmonds as he was taking a penalty shot.Simmonds is one of the few black players in the NHL.



Today, the man’s lawyer said his client is “mortified” and deeply sorry.

From the AP:

The lawyer for a man accused of throwing a banana at a black NHL player says his client deeply regrets what he did and had no idea his actions could be seen as racist.

Right.

The man faces a $2,000 fine for the incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.