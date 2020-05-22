The NHL could announce its return in a week and resume with a new play-in tournament for the playoffs

Nick Wass/AP Images Alex Ovechkin.

The NHL is hoping to resume the 2019-20 season in the summer, with Commissioner Gary Bettman saying that cancelling the season without a champion is not under consideration.

The NHL doesn’t have an exact restart date in mind, but with several weeks needed for players to return to markets, undergo training camp, then travel to centralised locations, the season likely would not resume until July.

The league is reportedly considering a play-in playoff tournament with byes for each of the top four seeds in each conference, then best-of-five series for seeds 5-12.

According to ESPN, some are hopeful that the league will announce a plan to return this week.

The NHL season has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the league sounds determined to resume play, with Commissioner Gary Bettman telling reporters that ending the 2019-20 season without a champion is “not something I’m even contemplating.”

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, there is hope that the NHL and NHL Players Association will announce their plans to return within a week. Kaplan wrote that this week could be “critical” in professional hockey

There is no clear return date, but July looks most likely

The NHL doesn’t yet have a clear resumption date, but Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell reportedly said in April that the league is looking to return in July.

Kaplan reported that training camps upon returning would likely take three weeks. Additionally, players returning from other markets or countries may need to self-isolate for two weeks before resuming camps.

Bettman told reporters that the league is considering eight or nine neutral sites to resume play. After training camps conclude, teams would then need to time to go to those sites before play resumed.

All of this points to a July return.

A play-in tournament to begin the playoffs

Tony Avelar/AP Images The Penguins and Sharks line up for a face-off.

According to Eliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL is considering a plan in which 24 teams compete for the playoffs through a play-in tournament. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski reported that teams far out of playoff contention have not expressed a strong desire to resume, given the complicared ogistics of simply returning to the ice.

In the 24-team format, the top four seeds from each conference in points percentage would get a bye (but possibly play each other to keep fresh before the playoffs begin). Seeds 5-12 in each conference would then compete, with the fifth seed playing the 12th seed, sixth seed playing the 11th seed and so on. Each series would be the best of five, with winners then advancing to best-of-seven series for the remainder of the playoffs.

Wyshynski also reported that there is speculation about another wrinkle, in which six teams cluster in four different centralised locations. Those teams may all play in a round-robin format, though it’s unclear how seriously it’s being discussed. According to Wyshynski, the NHL is open to any formats that include as many games as possible to bring in money.

One NHL source told Wyshynski that “The playoff format is less of an issue than where we do it and when we do it.”

