NHL Referee Gives Taunting Fans The Finger

Devorski (left) with Francis Bouillon (right) of the Montreal Canadiens

Photo: AP

NHL referee Paul Devorski is drawing national attention for his questionable actions during last night’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets. Apparently Devorski, a 21-year-veteran, got sick and tired of being heckled by Blue Jackets fans, who were understandably frustrated that there were seven penalties called on the Blue Jackets last night and none on the Wild.



According to the fans, Devorski turned to face them and made a “crying face” and gave them the finger.

This is the type of boneheaded action we’ve come to expect from players, but not from referees. Being a referee in any sport is a pretty thankless job, but part of the job description is that employees have a high level of professionalism.

There’s heckling at every level of competition, from an elementary school soccer game to a professional hockey game, so these guys should be used to it by now. That doesn’t make some of the offensive comments fans make right, but dealing with stupid taunts is a pretty well known part of being a referee.

Devorski’s actions, if they really happened, deserve some sort of punishment from the NHL.

