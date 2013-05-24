An NHL Referee Cursed Out A Complaining Coach In The Middle Of A Game

With his team facing elimination last night, New York Rangers coach John Tortorella was understandably on edge.



With three minutes to go, Tortorella was upset with a slow whistle after goalie Henrik Lundquist appeared to have control of the puck. He started shouting at the ref.

Instead of taking the verbal abuse lying down, the referee shot back, “That’s enough! F**k you! That’s enough!”

The NBC Sports microphones picked it up.

You think about these heated ref-coach exchanges as one-way arguments, but apparently refs (NHL refs, at least) get in an insult or two as well.

The video (NSFW language):

