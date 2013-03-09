NHL Ref Appears Out Of Nowhere In Mind-Blowing GIF

This perplexing GIF is on its way to a historic blowout in SB Nation’s great “This Week In GIFs” poll.



One ref is breaking up a fight between the Red Wings and Blackhawks when a second ref materialises out of thin air.

Seriously, WHERE does he come from?

You can’t see him when the camera pans left at the very beginning of the GIF, but somehow he appears from the left.

Photo: SB Nation

