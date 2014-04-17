Map Shows Which Team Every State Is Rooting For In The NHL Playoffs

Facebook made this great map of NHL Playoff fandom by state/province.

It’s based on Facebook likes.

The big takeaways:

The Penguins beat out the Flyers in Pennsylvania (although the Flyers beat out the Rangers in New York).

The Sharks beat out the Kings and the Ducks in California.

Western Canada is rallying around the Canadians, while the Penguins (maybe because of Sidney Crosby?) are popular in central Canada.

The Red Wings are a national brand.

The playoffs start tonight. Check it out:

