Map Shows Which Team Every State Is Rooting For In The NHL Playoffs

Tony Manfred

Facebook made this great map of NHL Playoff fandom by state/province.

It’s based on Facebook likes.

The big takeaways:

  • The Penguins beat out the Flyers in Pennsylvania (although the Flyers beat out the Rangers in New York).
  • The Sharks beat out the Kings and the Ducks in California.
  • Western Canada is rallying around the Canadians, while the Penguins (maybe because of Sidney Crosby?) are popular in central Canada.
  • The Red Wings are a national brand.

The playoffs start tonight. Check it out:

Nfl fan map playoffsFacebook

