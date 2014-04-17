Map Shows Which Team Every State Is Rooting For In The NHL Playoffs

Facebook made this great map of NHL Playoff fandom by state/province.
It’s based on Facebook likes.
The big takeaways:
- The Penguins beat out the Flyers in Pennsylvania (although the Flyers beat out the Rangers in New York).
- The Sharks beat out the Kings and the Ducks in California.
- Western Canada is rallying around the Canadians, while the Penguins (maybe because of Sidney Crosby?) are popular in central Canada.
- The Red Wings are a national brand.
The playoffs start tonight. Check it out:
