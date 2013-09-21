NHL Players Are Taking Advantage Of An Embarrassing Loophole In The New Helmet Rule

The NHL has a new rule this season that gives players an extra two-minute penalty if they remove their own helmet before a fight. But what the players quickly realised is that there is nothing in the rule that says the two fighters can’t remove each other’s helmet.

That is exactly what happened during a preseason game when Krys Barch of the New Jersey Devils and Brett Gallant of the New York Islanders dropped the gloves. Before they started throwing punches, Barch knocked off Gallant’s helmet and then Gallant returned the favour.

The new rule is designed to reduce concussions and is a first step in greatly reducing fighting in the NHL. But before that happens, the league needs to come up with a rule with fewer loopholes (video via Puck Daddy)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

