Here's What NHL Logos Would Look Like On 'The Simpsons'

In celebration of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the graphic designer and sports fan Mark Avery Kenny decided to re-imagine how all 30 National Hockey League logos would look like if they included mascots based on characters from “The Simpsons.”

He posted the results on his Instagram account, @ak47_studios, and the designs are really quite clever.

Here’s the god-fearing Ned Flanders as a New Jersey Devil:

And here’s an amazing fusion of Marge Simpson’s hair and the St. Louis Blues’ logo:

Scroll down to see some of our other favourites from the series.

Philadelphia Flyers (who are nicknamed “The Broad Street Bullies):

Calgary Flames:

Pittsburgh Penguins

Edmonton Oilers:

Carolina Hurricanes:

Minnesota Wild:

You can see the rest of Kenny’s designs on his Instagram page.

Kenny’s work follows his previous work re-imagining NBA logos as Super Mario characters and NFL logos as cereal mascots like Cap’n Crunch.

And he’s not the first designer to use sports logos as a muse. In the past year and change, we’ve chronicled the artist Dave Rappoccio’s efforts to tweak NFL logos to show how they would look if they were hipster, British, and overweight.

