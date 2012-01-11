A Hockey Player Hurt His Back While Eating Pancakes His French Actress Wife Made For Him

Photo: Summum and Wikimedia Commons

Hockey players are supposed to be tough, especially when they are 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. But apparently the routine of constantly being checked into boards and punched in the face is not nearly as debilitating as a stack of pancakes.According to Daniel Girard of the Toronto Star, L.A. Kings forward Dustin Penner recently injured his back while eating pancakes…



L.A. Kings’ forward Dustin Penner has been blind-sided by Aunt Jemima, triggering back spasms while eating pancakes at home Saturday morning. “I woke up fine, sat down to eat and it locked right up,” Penner told Rich Hammond of L.A. Kings Insider. “It never happened to me before. “I couldn’t stand up.”

Jessica Welch, Penner’s wife, who is a French actress, made her husband the delicious stack of pancakes.

Penner missed the King’s game on Saturday, but did return to action last night and played 15 minutes in the Kings’ 5-2 win over the Capitals.

