NHL fans are sharing pictures of themselves kneeling in support of Black Lives Matter after players stood for the anthem

Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images NHL fans took a knee for their sport after Eric Trump praised the league’s players for standing for the national anthem.

NHL fans are posting images of themselves kneeling in their jerseys with the hashtag #Kneel4Hockey in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

As the NHL restart approaches, players have been standing side-by-side with their opponents as the national anthem played.

Eric Trump tweeted out his support of players standing on Thursday night.

On Friday, fans began making their #Kneel4Hockey posts, asking for a more clear show of support from the league.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

NHL fans are posting pictures of themselves kneeling in their jerseys with the hashtag #Kneel4Hockey on social media.

The trend comes just as the NHL prepares to restart its season out of two bubbles located in Canada.

In the warm-up scrimmages ahead of the restart, players from opposing teams have been standing together for the anthem as a show of unity. Players are not taking a knee during the national anthem, as has become common in the NBA, or leaving the court, as did WNBA players.

Some political figures on the right, including Eric Trump, tweeted their support for the players standing for the anthem on Thursday night.

In response, NHL fans posted images of themselves kneeling in their jerseys, in a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Today, we as hockey fans need to #Kneel4Hockey if we really want #HockeyIsForEveryone to be true. I love the sport, but work needs to be done to make the game open, accepting, and available to everyone. Support #BlackLivesMatter and @BlackGirlHockey ???? pic.twitter.com/21I4W9Ojld — Joe Ginley (@JoeGinley) July 31, 2020

I kneel because others won’t. I kneel because the NHL has refused to acknowledge the racism and injustices that are so prevalent in hockey culture #Kneel4Hockey #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/jOhW8FxK5r — From Tape to Tape (@fromtapetotape) July 31, 2020

This proud Oiler fan kneels in solidarity with his Black brothers and sisters. #BlackLivesMatter #Kneel4Hockey #HockeyIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/VPIgP2iufw — Kevin Shafer (@shafer_soc) July 31, 2020

I #Kneel4Hockey because BIPoC and LGBTQ hockey players, coaches, staff members and fans deserve to be seen, heard and included. #BlackLivesMatter #HockeyIsForEveryone #TakeWarning

????✊????????????️‍???? pic.twitter.com/HQwS3nA5kW — Chris Moore (@Chris_Moore26) July 31, 2020

https://twitter.com/plscallmesurely/status/1289241629178519553?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Teams that stood with their opponents as the anthem played had intended the statement to be seen as a message of unity.

“It was something for equality and justice, (anti) racism,” Flyers centre Sean Couturier said after his team stood side-by-side with the Penguins ahead of their scrimmage, per NBC Sports. “It was to respect people, your opponent. We’re a pretty big rival, but at least it shows the way that we have respect for each other, the same as in life.”

With the #Kneel4Hockey campaign, some fans are looking to push for a clearer statement from the players.

Read more:

Magic forward Jonathan Isaac was the only player to stand during the national anthem and wore his own jersey instead of a ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt

MLB has already cancelled 16 games in one week because of COVID cases as the Cardinals become latest team with positive tests

LeBron James says he hopes he and the rest of the NBA made Colin Kaepernick ‘proud’ by kneeling during the national anthem

Rudy Gobert scored the first points of the NBA restart 4 months after his COVID-19 diagnosis led the league to shut down – and fans can’t handle it

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.