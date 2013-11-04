NHL Can't Suspend Goalie Who Attacked An Opponent But Will Look Into Changing The Rules

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL cannot suspend Flyers goalie Ray Emery but may change the rules in the future after Emery’s unprovoked attack of an opponent

according to Aaron Portzline of The Columbus Dispatch.

During a recent game between the Flyers and Capitals, a large line brawl broke out and Emery attacked goalie Braden Holtby of the Capitals.

Holtby clearly had no interest in fighting as Emery charged at him from across the ice. Emery landed more than a dozen punches including several in which Holtby was facing away from Emery and others when Holtby was on the ice.

Despite the ugly nature of the attack, Bettman said Emery did not break any rules that are considered suspendable offenses. Bettman added that the league will “continue to discuss” the situation, but noted that this type of situation does not happen very often.

