NHL Will Finally Play Its Actual All-Star Game Today

How many goals will Steven Stamkos score today?

Photo: AP

After a weekend of experimentation, the NHL will finally play its regular All-Star Game, the one event that wasn’t dramatically altered, today at 4:00 p.m. on NBC.The All-Star Game, also known as a goalie’s worst nightmare, will be a chance at redemption for Team Lidstrom, which was crushed by Team Staal during last night’s skills competition.



Though rookies were involved in the SuperSkills Competition, they’ll be spectators today in what is traditionally a high-scoring event.

