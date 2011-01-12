Here Are Your 2011 NHL All Stars

We already knew that Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Jonathan Toews, Duncan Keith, Kris Letang, and Marc-Andre Fleury were heading to the All-Star Game thanks to fan-voting, but the NHL just announced the other 36 players that will be heading to Raleigh for the January 30th game. Here are the full rosters:



Forwards

Corey Perry (Ana)

Jarome Iginla (Cal)

Eric Staal (Car)

Rick Nash (CBJ)

Jonathan Toews (Chi)

Patrick Kane (Chi)

Patrick Sharp (Chi)

Matt Duchene (Col)

Brad Richards (Dal)

Loui Eriksson (Dal)

Ales Hemsky (Edm)

Anze Kopitar (LA)

Patrik Elias (NJ)

Claude Giroux (Phi)

Evgeni Malkin (Pit)

Sidney Crosby (Pit)

David Backes (Stl)

Martin St. Louis (TB)

Steven Stamkos (TB)

Phil Kessel (Tor)

Daniel Sedin (Van)

Henrik Sedin (Van)

Ryan Kesler (Van)

Alex Ovechkin (Was)

Defensemen

Dustin Byfuglien (Atl)

Tobias Enstrom (Atl)

Zdeno Chara (Bos)

Duncan Keith (Chi)

Nicklas Lidstrom (Det)

Brent Burns (Min)

Shea Weber (Nas)

Marc Staal (NYR)

Erik Karlsson (Ott)

Kris Letang (Pit)

Dan Boyle (SJ)

Mike Green (Was)

Goalies

Jonas Hiller (Ana)

Tim Thomas (Bos)

Cam Ward (Car)

Carey Price (Mon)

Henrik Lundqvist (NYR)

Marc-Andre Fleury (Pit)





These players won’t be split along conference lines as in years past. Instead, two captains will be selected and will pick their teams from the pool of players in a televised fantasy draft on January 28th.

Additionally, there were 12 rookies selected for the SuperSkills competition:

Cam Fowler (Ana)

Tyler Seguin (Bos)

Tyler Ennis (Buf)

Jeff Skinner (Car)

Kevin Shattenkirk (Col)

Jordan Eberle (Edm)

Taylor Hall (Edm)

Evgeny Dadonov (Fla)

Michael Grabner (NYI)

Derek Stepan (NYR)

Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Pho)

Logan Couture (SJ)

