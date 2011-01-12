Who Got Snubbed From The NHL All-Star Game?

The NHL released its roster of 42 players for the January 30th All-Star Game this morning, and as always there were some notable snubs.



Here’s a look at the worst:

Alex Semin – At the start of the season Semin had developed a sizable goal-scoring lead on Alex Ovechkin. But he hasn’t scored in 14 games and that slump likely cost Semin a spot in the All-Star Game.

Nicklas Backstrom – Ovechkin gets all the headlines, but Backstrom is one heck of a player in his own right. There aren’t many better playmakers in the NHL than Backstrom, who has 27 assists and 38 points on the season.

Ryan Suter – Shea Weber is more well known because of his rocket slap shot, but Predators beat writers agree that Suter has been the better player this year.

Mikhail Grabovski – Phil Kessel was the selection from the Toronto Maple Leafs, but it’s Grabovski that’s had the better season. Unfortunately much of his point production has come lately and that may have hurt his chances.

Flyers and Red Wings – The Penguins and Blackhawks have four All Stars apiece, but the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the NHL will send only one representative each to Raleigh. Danny Briere, Mike Richards, and Henrik Zetterberg would all have been good choices. Zetterberg is sixth in the NHL in scoring.

Ondrej Pavelec and Jonathan Quick – Pavelec and Quick both would have been strong selections, but the truth is that there were a host of deserving goalies and some guys were going to get left out.

So who shouldn’t be in the All-Star Game? Ales Hemsky, Patrick Kane, Patrik Elias, Phil Kessel, and Shea Weber.

