A 14-Year-Old Girl Just Became A Video Game Legend

Photo: EA Sports

Lexi Peters, a 14-year-old female hockey player and video game enthusiast couldn’t create her virtual likeness in EA Sports’ NHL series.Taking her father’s advice, Peters wrote letters to the company expressing her frustration.



EA Sports listened.

In “NHL 12,” scheduled for released Tuesday, girls can rejoice now that they’ll be able to create female hockey players.

“Lexi may or may not ever play in the NHL,” David Littman, the game’s executive producer said in a statement. “But here she gets to play in the NHL, in the virtual world. And that’s really important to us.”

To pay homage to her dogged persistence, game designers asked Peters to send in photos. They used these images to make Peters’ likeness the default female character in the create-a-player mode.

Starting tomorrow, Peters can participate in virtual fisticuffs to her heart’s content.

