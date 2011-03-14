VIDEO: Aftershock Disrupts A Tokyo News Broadcast THIS Morning

Japan continues to suffer from aftershock, as you can see in this NHK broadcast filmed Monday morning (via SMH).



The studio begins to shake at (0:37), and then again at (0:55). At (1:10) NHK’s Shery Ahn interrupts the newscast to tell viewers to stay calm and seek cover.

See Also: Another Magnitude-7 Quake Is Probably Coming To Japan Within Days

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

