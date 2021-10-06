New Hampshire lawmaker made the absurd claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain a ‘living organism with tentacles’

A worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine. Reuters

New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler circulated COVID-19 conspiracy theories, a colleague said.

He is said to have claimed that “unknown, octopus-like creatures are being injected” into children.

New Hampshire’s governor Chris Sununu wants him to quit as head of the state’s fiscal committee.

A New Hampshire lawmaker circulated the groundless and absurd claim that coronavirus vaccines contain a “living organism with tentacles.”

Rep. Ken Weyler, a Republican appears to support the claim made in a 52-page report he emailed to other lawmakers, prompting calls for his removal as the head of a government committee.

State Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, a Democrat, on Monday released a statement describing the document she said was sent to her and other lawmakers.

Governor Chris Sununu, another Republican, is calling for Weyler to lose his leadership position.

Among the claims made in the document titled “The Vaccine Death Report” were that “unknown, octopus-like creatures are being injected into millions of children worldwide,” the Daily Beast reported.

The document also claimed that technology was being injected into the vaccine to control people’s thoughts, Wallner’s statement said.

The claims are untrue. None of the COVID-19 vaccines contain anything which is alive or could be considered a “creature.” Technology to manipulate people’s thoughts does not exist.

Gov. Sununu said in a statement released Monday that he had “repeatedly expressed” to House Speaker Sherman Packard that Weyler should be removed from his position as head of the state’s fiscal committee.

“I have repeatedly expressed directly to Speaker Packard about the need to remove Representative Weyler from this position of leadership,” he said in a statement cited by the Daily Beast.

“Disseminating this misinformation clearly shows a detachment from reality and lack of judgment.”

In her statement on Monday, Rep. Wallner – a ranking member of the fiscal committee led by Weyler – said: “The continued dissemination of disinformation on COVID from Rep. Weyler is a danger to public health in New Hampshire and the credibility of the legislature as a whole.”

Insider contacted Weyler’s office and Packard’s office for comment.