APPLE: We Aren't Doing Wireless Charging Because It's Not Actually Easier

Apple’s iPhone 5 looks like a beautiful phone that will make Apple billions of dollars.However, it does not look like a particularly revolutionary device. It’s missing some of the bells and whistles that other phone makers are rolling out.



For instance, Nokia introduced wireless charging for its new Lumia smartphone. You plunk your phone down on a charging pad and it gets re-juiced. No need to fight with a cord.

Nice, right? Wrong. Well, wrong, according to Apple’s marketing SVP Phil Schiller.

Speaking with Ina Fried at All Things D, Phil Schiller said that wireless charging isn’t all that great because you still have to plug something into a wall. So, it’s not like you’re not fighting with cables and cords.

“Having to create another device you have to plug into the wall is actually, for most situations, more complicated,” said Schiller.

This is classic Apple. It’s both true and untrue. He’s right that wireless charging isn’t some sort of panacea. It’s probably harder to move a wireless charging station around than a cord. But if you do have a wireless charging station at home, plugging it in and having it sit there isn’t that big a pain in the butt.

If wireless charging really is good, we expect Apple will eventually introduce it too. For now, the technology probably isn’t up to Apple’s standards.

