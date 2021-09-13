Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital is launching an NFT platform.

Flatter will specialize in art, collectibles, and experiences.

The first offerings include rare whiskey and tickets to Scaramucci’s SALT conference.

SkyBridge Capital, the hedge fund led by former Trump White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, announced it is launching a platform to trade non-fungible tokens.

The company – called Flatter – will specialize in art and collectibles, as well as experiences. Among its first auctions will be a lot of 140 bottles of rare whiskey decorated with a portrait of Scaramucci’s face designed by French digital artist 8th Project. The first batch of bottles will open at one ETH, or roughly $US3,200 ($AU4,351).

The second offering will be five tickets to the SALT Conference, the famous hedge fund networking event founded by Scaramucci. Tickets will give lifetime access to all future SALT events, in addition to VIP access and a face-to-face meeting with Scaramucci. Flatter will begin offering sports memorabilia later this month.

SkyBridge is getting in on the latest wave of interest in digital collectibles. The past few weeks have seen celebrities from NBA superstar Steph Curry to corporate giants like Visa get in on the hype. In August alone, NFT marketplace OpenSea saw $US2 ($AU3) billion worth of transaction volume.