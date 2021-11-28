NFT exchange OpenSea made just $28,000 a month when it launched 4 years ago. Now its founders are about to be crypto billionaires.

- NFT marketplace OpenSea made a meager $US28,000 ($AU39,309) per month in revenue two years ago, Forbes reported.
- Its founders decided it would fold if sales didn’t double by the end of 2020 — then hit that goal by September of that year.
- Now, the company transacts billions of dollars in NFTs per month.
After two years in operation, the founders of OpenSea, an exchange for non-fungible tokens, were nearing a make-or-break moment.
By March 2020, the platform was still only making a meager $US28,000 ($AU39,309) in commission revenue per month since launching in December 2017, Forbes reported in a November 23 profile titled “What Every Crypto Buyer Should Know About OpenSea, The King Of The NFT Market.”
The founders — 31-year-old Devin Finzer and 29-year-old Alex Atallah — said the market for NFTs felt dead and planned on folding if business hadn’t doubled by year-end, according to the article.
By September 2020, they met that goal, Forbes wrote.
The doubling in revenue, which is derived from a 2.5% commission on transactions, was just a precursor of what was to come.
OpenSea, now the largest NFT marketplace by trading volume, jumped from $US1.1 ($AU2) million in transactions per month when it was struggling to get started, to an all-time high of $US3.4 ($AU5) billion in August 2021 (producing $US85 ($AU119) million in commission revenue), Forbes said.
With the explosion of the NFT marketplace, Finzer and Atallah have scored a net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars, and they’re soon to be the newest billionaires in the crypto world, Forbes wrote.
Since its days as a little-known operation, OpenSea has become the go-to marketplace for NFTs, selling collections like CryptoPunks, the Bored Ape Yacht Club, Decentraland, and even a tungsten cube.
NFTs are digital assets like artwork tied to the blockchain. While bitcoin tokens are fungible, or replicable, NFTs derive their value from the fact that they’re one-of-a-kind. Some skeptics, however, say there’s no value, and they can simply right-click and save the image.
Even so, the marketplace for NFTs has ballooned this year. In the third-quarter alone, NFTs registered $US10.7 ($AU15) billion in trading volume – a 704% jump from about $US2 ($AU3) billion the previous quarter.
In the interview with Forbes, Finzer said OpenSea succeeded by “being in the right place at the right time.”