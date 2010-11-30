NFL's Negotiator Says "We Are Going To Have A Deal"

Photo: AP Images

Jeff Pash, the NFL’s top collective bargaining negotiator, told SportsBusiness Journal that he believes a deal will be struck by the March 3 deadline.The owners are sticking to that story, even as the players union insists that a lockout is inevitable.



Pash did say the pace of negotiations needs to speed up, but wouldn’t provide detail on the current status, because, characterising it daily “as though you are doing a weather forecast… doesn’t accomplish anything.”

Some other interesting tidbits:

Giants’ exec John Mara and Packers’ president Mark Murphy are among the lead negotiators for the NFL

The NFL is willing to budge on the 18 per cent revenue reduction it wants the players to accept

Because of the extra revenue an 18-game season would produce, negotiations would be easier if both sides could agree to the extended season

