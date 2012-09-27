SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: NFL's Highest-Paid Positions

It is no secret that NFL quarterbacks are well-paid. But in 2012, they are not the highest-paid. If we look at the average salary cap figure for the top five players at each position, defensive ends actually come out on top, with quarterbacks second.



Dwight Freeney of the Colts leads the way among defensive ends with a $19.0 million salary cap figure that includes a $14.0 million base salary. Peyton Manning is top among quarterbacks with a $18.0 million cap figure, all of which is his base salary.

Here are the average cap figures for the top five at each position…

Data via spotrac.com

