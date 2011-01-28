NFL's Deploys Hypocritical Scare Tactics In Lockout Fight

Photo: AP

The NFL threw a lot of numbers around at a press briefing yesterday, predicting the economic losses that would be suffered if a deal was not reached on the Collective Bargaining Agreement.$120 million. $1 billion. $1,700,000,000. Sounds bad.



Jeff Pash, the NFL’s executive vice president of labour said, “There is a very substantial incentive for both sides to get an agreement…. There is a lot of risk for us [and] a lot of risk for the players.”

But just last month, when the NFLPA tried to trot out their own numbers of impending financial damage, the NFL office scoffed, calling it an “economic fairytale.”

So last month economic losses weren’t an issue and now it’s a “substantial incentive”?

Look, the PR pissing match is only going to intensify as the we near the March 3 deadline and the inevitable work stoppage. We already sick of it.

Everyone knows there’s a lot of money at stake. But no one cares how much it is, because almost all of it is NOT ours, the fans. We just want football. Stop debating about who is being coy and who is wasting who’s time and solve it!

You can wait until after the Super Bowl. We understand you’re focused on that. But once that’s over, GET TO THE TABLE. Stop wasting time and stop accusing the other side of using unfair tactics, just because you haven’t had a chance to deploy them yourself yet. After February 6, you have nothing else to do but this. So get it done.

And stop throwing meaningless numbers around that are only meant to scare people. The only thing we’re scared of is that you’re so concerned about winning the PR battle, we’re all going to lose the war.

