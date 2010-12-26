NFL's 23rd TV Blackout This Season Surpasses 2009 Total

Photo: AP Images

The NFL clinched its 23rd TV blackout in 2010, as the Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all failed to sell out their games this weekends.League rules require teams to sell out games 72 hours before kick off to avoid a local TV blackout.



The Raiders (7-7) and the Bucs (8-6) have combined to sell out just one game despite their shared season-long playoff contention. They account for more than 60 per cent of all blackouts.

The Bengals (3-11) snapped a 57-game sellout streak earlier this season, and have suffered a TV blackout in each of their last four games.

The 23 blackouts this season surpass the 22 recorded in 2009, and mark the most in a single season since 2004, when 30 games were blacked out. The frequency of blackouts is one of the few blemishes on an otherwise banner year of profits and popularity for the NFL.

Attendance struggles in markets with contending teams – like Oakland and Tampa Bay – signal a need for lower ticket prices. In Oakland the average ticket price for this weekend’s game against the Colts is $115, while the average price is $90 in Tampa Bay.

