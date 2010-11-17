The NFLPA Wants A Few Things In Return For The 18-Game Season

NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith

Photo: AP

The NFLPA has issued what it calls a ‘”good-faith” counter proposal to the NFL regarding its push for an 18-game schedule. The players did not outright reject the idea, but instead requested that the NFL make several concessions in return for the longer season.



They’ve asked for a reduction in voluntary off-season workouts, less physical contact during training camp, an additional in-season bye week, expanded rosters, and a lower number of games that players must play to qualify for post-retirement health care and pension benefits.

The NFL does not plan to comment on the counter-proposal.

