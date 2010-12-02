NFLPA Tries To Calm Players' Fears Of 18-Game Season

Photo: AP

In response to the concerns voiced by many NFL players regarding reports that “progress” had been made towards an 18-game schedule, NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith sent a memo out to the players on Monday, explaining that nothing had changed on the union’s stance against a longer season.NFLPA President Kevin Mawae explained that many players were confused about why the union made a counter-proposal that included the 18-game schedule since there was a consensus among the players that the longer season was unacceptable.



‘Make no mistake, we have not talked to one player who wants 18 games and they have made that clear to [Smith] and the rest of us,’ Mawae said.

Mawae said that the memo provided an update on the situation and explained that the union’s counter-proposal was a necessary show of good faith during negotiations. Mawae seems to intimate that there was no chance the league would accept the counter-proposal so there was nothing to worry about.

But apparently for many players that are less aware of how labour negotiations proceed, the mere mention of an 18-game schedule by the union was enough to cause alarm.

