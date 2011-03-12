NFLPA Still Plans To Decertify

Photo: Screengrab via NFL.com

It’s been an eerily quiet day on the NFL labour front, leading many to believe that the players received the newest proposal by the owners with a positive reaction.However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith informed players on a very recent conference call that the plan is still to decertify.



We presume that the sides will continue to meet as the afternoon wears on, but it sounds like the steps are in place for a lockout to commence shortly.

