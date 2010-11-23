NFL Players Association Still Says Lockout Is Inevitable

NFLPA director DeMaurice Smith

Photo: AP

Only 100 days remain until the collective-bargaining agreement expires between the owners and the NFL Player’s Association and NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith thinks the outlook is grim. Smith is aggravated that the NFL continues to ask for $1 billion from the players, but has been unwilling to provide team-by-team financial information, with the exception the Green Bay Packers which are publicly owned.



The union’s attitude is much gloomier than owners like Robert Kraft, who has been insistent that a deal will get done.

