NFLPA Prepares Collusion Case Against The NFL

The NFL Players Association is reportedly preparing a collusion case against the NFL revolving around the treatment of restricted free agents during the offseason.Only one of 216 RFAs was signed to an offer sheet during this past offseason and only four of 55 RFAs signed offer sheets in 2009. This despite the fact that there was no salary cap in 2010.



The NFL insists that teams were rightfully reluctant to spend on free agents because of labour uncertainty, but there was no collusion.

Despite the fact that NFL teams could spend unimpeded by the salary cap this season, team payrolls have only increased by an average of 6%. That’s the same amount payrolls grew between 2007 and 2008 when there was a salary cap in place.

The collusion case must be filed by December 8, within 90 days of the season opener.

