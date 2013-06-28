NFL.com Removed Aaron Hernandez's Stats

Deadspin points out that NFL.com has removed Aaron Hernandez’s stats from their website:



This is pretty weird, considering Hernandez has been charged with first degree murder, but convicted of nothing. Even if he does get convicted, does that mean revisionist history is appropriate?

The other problem is that NFL.com does display the stats of a host of its convicts. Rae Carruth was convicted of conspiracy to murder the woman carrying his unborn child in 2001, and his stats are available on the site.

20-seven players have been arrested since the Super Bowl, and all of their stats are still available.

