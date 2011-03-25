NFL Year In Review Video Reminds Fans Of Everything That's Being Taken Away From Them

Photo: AP

Football fans are super excited about this cool “2010 Season in Six Minutes” video that was just posted to NFL.com — presumably to remind everyone that this will be all the football they’re getting for quite some time.The 2010 season was the popular and lucrative in the history of sport … but thanks to the lockout, there might not even be a 2011.



It’s also a subtle reminder of what they won’t get back when (or if) the league gets back to work. We counted at least half-a-dozen hits that would likely draw fines or suspensions next season for being dangerous/illegal. (In other words: Helmet-to-helmet or defenseless receivers getting creamed.)

But they sure look good on a highlight reel.

You can watch the video at NFL.com >

