The NFL Used Coaches' Wives And Daughters To Model Its Newest Clothing Line

The NFL has just announced its new ad campaign featuring the wives, daughters, and granddaughters of NFL owners, GMs, and coaches.Each ad features women of rival teams modelling new NFL gear together.
Tracey Bleczinski the NFL’s Vice President of Consumer Products said:
“We are pleased to introduce a new campaign for our female fans that combines their desire to celebrate the game in style with the traditions and rivalries of the NFL.”
Sarah and Ingrid Harbaugh are married to the 49ers and Ravens head coaches (respectively), who are brothers
Tanya Snyder is married to Redskins owner Daniel, with Jerry Jones daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson
