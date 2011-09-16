The NFL Used Coaches' Wives And Daughters To Model Its Newest Clothing Line

Leah Goldman
Photo: NFL.com

The NFL has just announced its new ad campaign featuring the wives, daughters, and granddaughters of NFL owners, GMs, and coaches.Each ad features women of rival teams modelling new NFL gear together.

Tracey Bleczinski the NFL’s Vice President of Consumer Products said:

“We are pleased to introduce a new campaign for our female fans that combines their desire to celebrate the game in style with the traditions and rivalries of the NFL.”

Sarah and Ingrid Harbaugh are married to the 49ers and Ravens head coaches (respectively), who are brothers

Daughters of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio modelling Jags apparel

Here's a shot of the Chiefs and Chargers

Gwen Reese is married to Giants GM Jerry, and Suzanne Johnson is married to Jets owner Woody

Jaysmyne Reese is Giants GM Jerry's daughter with the Cowboys' Jerry Jones granddaughter Jessica

Tanya Snyder is married to Redskins owner Daniel, with Jerry Jones daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson

Adriana Cox's grandfather owns the chargers, and Chrissy Haley is married to the Chiefs head coach

Can't wait to see what they come up with for the Eagles line

