NFL Will Refund Fans If Games Are Canceled By labour Dispute

The NFL will fully reimburse fans who purchase general admission tickets to any preseason or regular season games canceled because of a work stoppage, USA Today reports.Clubs are free to determine how they will handle fans who purchase personal seat licenses, club seats, and luxury suites.



The league estimated teams would return an average of $7 million to $8 million for each locked out game. And that money wouldn’t necessarily come in the form of credit towards future ticket purchases. Fans can choose to get their money in the same form they paid it.

The NFL said it will refund fans no more than 30 days after determining how many games would be played.

The league stands to lose $1 billion – partly from unsold tickets – if the dispute isn’t settled by the preseason, so it probably hoped to encourage fans to buy tickets despite the prevailing uncertainties by making this announcement.

