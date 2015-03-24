The NFL will broadcast one game exclusively over the internet this year

This upcoming season, the National Football League will do something it’s never done: It will distribute the national broadcast of one of its games over the internet.

The Week 7 game that takes place in London, pitting the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Buffalo Bills, will be live streamed over the internet, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing “a person familiar with the situation.” Given the time difference, that game will start at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Home fans of the Jaguars and Bills will be able to watch a local broadcast of the game, but the NFL will reportedly sell the rights to a digital distribution of the game — which will not appear on DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket service, which airs all the games.

The NFL could sell the digital rights to Google, which owns YouTube, or Facebook, or another company entirely. In 2011, the NFL signed TV contracts worth roughly $US27 billion, according to WSJ, but it also reportedly met with tech companies, including Google, during that time.

